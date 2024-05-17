Reliance Jio Brings New Rs 3333 Plan with FanCode Subscription

The Rs 3333 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 2.5GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days, which means you will get 912.5GB of data.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 3333 plan for its subscribers.
  • The telco has silently added the plan to its portfolio and it comes with a free subscription to FanCode.
  • FanCode is a sports streaming platform, that streams cricket along with other sports such as Football, Formula 1, and more.

Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 3333 plan for its subscribers. The telco has silently added the plan to its portfolio and it comes with a free subscription to FanCode. FanCode is a sports streaming platform, that streams cricket along with other sports such as Football, Formula 1, and more. However, it is not free of cost. You need to purchase either the monthly pass which will cost you Rs 200 or the yearly pass which comes for Rs 999. With the Rs 3333 new prepaid plan of Reliance Jio, users will get this subscription at no additional cost. Mentioned below are all the benefits of the Rs 3333 plan from Jio.




Reliance Jio Rs 3333 Prepaid Plan Benefits Explained

The Rs 3333 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 2.5GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 365 days, which means you will get 912.5GB of data. The additional benefits of this plan are FanCode (offered via the JioTV mobile app), JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. The FanCode subscription will come for an entire year. Note that it is not JioCinema Premium bundled for users, but only the regular JioCinema subscription.

Users also get unlimited 5G data offer with this plan. The plan is now available to recharge on the official website of Jio as well as its mobile app. There's another 2.5GB daily data plan that is similar to this offered by Jio.

It is the Rs 2999 plan. This plan from Jio also comes with unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. It also has a service validity of 365 days and offers unlimited 5G data offer. The only difference between the Rs 3333 and the Rs 2999 plan is the bundling of FanCode subscription.

If you are planning to get a FanCode subscription in the near future, then the Rs 3333 plan can be a good bet for you.

