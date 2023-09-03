Six Web Series to Keep You Glued to Your Screen This Sunday

From thrilling adventures to gripping dramas, discover the shows that will keep you glued to your screen this Sunday.

Highlights

  • Live to 100 Secrets of the Blue Zones, Travel and Health Enthusiasts Rejoice.
  • NCT 127 The Lost Boys, A Behind-the-Scenes Look at K-pop Sensation.
  • Scam 2003 The Telgi Story, Unraveling a Financial Crime Thriller.

New web series are available on OTT platforms during the first week of September. Discover the freshest and most intriguing entertainment as binge-watchers eagerly anticipate the premieres of these fascinating episodes at the start of the new month. These shows promise a memorable binge-watching experience. From suspenseful dramas to hilarious comedies, prepare to enter a world filled with adventure and excitement.




Here is a selection of web series available for streaming on OTT platforms in the first week of September, which will undoubtedly please binge-watchers:

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

A new travel documentary series, "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones," explores towns with unique lifestyles. Author Dan Buettner discovers five distinct towns where residents lead remarkably long and active lives.
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: August 30, 2023

NCT 127: The Lost Boys

The musical docuseries "NCT 127: The Lost Boys" follows the development of the South Korean boy band NCT 127. The nine band members employ a combination of dance, music, drama, and animation to recount their early years and formative experiences.
OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release date: August 30, 2023

One Piece

One Piece" is an upcoming fantasy adventure series created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, based on a well-known manga series of the same name. A band of pirates known as the Straw Hats is on a quest for One Piece, a rumored treasure said to bring eternal fame to its possessor. The key lies in how these maritime bandits navigate uncharted territories while eluding the navy and rival pirates.
OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: August 30, 2023

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

"Scam 2003: The Telgi Story" is an upcoming Hindi biographical financial crime thriller directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Produced by the same team behind "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story," the series revolves around Abdul Karim Telgi, an infamous expert in counterfeit goods who masterminded a ?30,000 crore fraud. The story delves into how he created a financial mafia by forging stamp papers, which made national headlines.
OTT platform: SonyLIV
Release date: September 1, 2023

The Freelancer

"The Freelancer" is an upcoming Hindi action-thriller series created by Bhav Dhulia and stars Mohit Rana and Anupam Kher. It follows the daring mission of a fearless individual dispatched to rescue a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. The series explores his journey to rescue her and escape from the treacherous situation.
OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Release date: September 1, 2023

The Wheel of Time, Season 2

In this fantasy action series created by Rafe Judkins, a powerful woman named Moiraine searches for a group of five young peasants, believing that one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful channeler destined to protect the world from the Dark One, a primordial evil. "The Wheel of Time" is based on Robert Jordan's book series of the same name and features a cast including Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, and others in key roles.
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: September 1, 2023

