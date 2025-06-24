Prime Video India Adds NFDC – Cinemas of India as Add-On Subscription



Prime Video India has announced the launch of NFDC – Cinemas of India as a new add-on subscription, offering viewers access to a curated library of critically acclaimed and award-winning Indian films. Priced at Rs 199 per year, the add-on provides a wide selection of classics from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), known for nurturing some of India’s most iconic filmmakers and cinematic works. "With this add-on subscription, customers in India can enjoy evergreen classics from multiple Indian languages, including critically acclaimed films," Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Award-Winning Titles Across Languages

The collection features films from renowned directors such as Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal, Mira Nair, and Kalpana Lajmi, and spans multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Gujarati. Notable titles include Mirch Masala, Ghare Baire, Salaam Bombay!, Doghi, Jameela, Ganashatru, Bangarwadi, Parinamam, Rudaali, Marupakkam, Bioscope, Percy, Stri, Mammo, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda.

"We're excited to announce NFDC – Cinemas of India as our newest add-on subscription," said the Head of Marketplace (Add-On Subscriptions and Movie Rentals), Prime Video. "The collection showcases the rich heritage of Indian cinema across our linguistically diverse entertainment industry. Whether you're a cinephile or just beginning to explore Indian cinema, NFDC's catalogue offers an unparalleled window into our country's most acclaimed and culturally significant films."

Celebrating India's Cinematic Legacy

Several films in the collection have earned prestigious international and national honours. Gandhi (Hindi) won multiple Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes, while Salaam Bombay! received the Camera d'Or at Cannes and an Academy Award nomination. Satyajit Ray’s Agantuk, his final film, received the FIPRESCI Award at the Venice Film Festival and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Other award-winning titles include Qissa (Punjabi), Paar (Hindi), Tiladaanam (Telugu), Kaliyachan (Malayalam), and Thodu (Telugu).

The Managing Director of NFDC Limited, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to make NFDC's rich collection of movies accessible to a wider audience. For decades, NFDC has supported pioneering filmmakers and impactful narratives that showcase India's cultural diversity. With Prime Video's massive reach across the country, we are confident that these timeless, thought-provoking, stories will reach and be enjoyed by new audiences, and enable us to take Indian cinema far and wide."

