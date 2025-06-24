DoT Advises ISPs to Adopt Indian Standard Time and National Domain



The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in a mandate released on June 19, 2025, instructed all licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to transition critical and essential services to the ".in" domain and ensure their network devices synchronise system clocks with official Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) or the National Physical Laboratory (NPL).

One Nation, One Time

In a move towards "One Nation, One Time," the Ministry of Telecommunications issued an advisory encouraging ISPs to adopt Indian Standard Time (IST). This advisory aligns with the Draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules introduced by the Department of Consumer Affairs, which aim to make IST (UTC +5:30) the legally mandated time standard across the country.

In its communication to ISPs, the DoT recommended the synchronisation of all network clocks with time servers maintained by the NIC or NPL. The letter urges ISPs to take pre-emptive measures to ensure technical readiness in anticipation of upcoming regulatory changes.

Mandatory Use of .IN Domain

"Reference is invited towards the adoption of .IN domain and it is hereby advised that all websites and web related services for critical and essential services being carried out at your end may be carried out on .IN domain," the DoT circular said.

"Further reference is also invited towards the fact that Legal Metrology under Department of Consumer Affairs has released the draft Legal Meteorology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, which are currently at consultation stage. It is hereby advised and sensitized that the draft Rules be gone through and necessary pre-emptive action(s) and readiness be initiated please," the circular further read.

Implications for ISPs and National Infrastructure

Currently, there is no legal obligation for telecom and internet service providers to use IST. However, the proposed rules, once notified, will mandate its adoption and introduce penalties for non-compliance. The draft is presently under public consultation and has yet to be officially enforced.

According to the government, enforcing a unified time standard will bolster cybersecurity, improve accuracy in regulatory reporting, and enhance the coordination of critical infrastructure such as transport, telecommunications, and emergency services.

The move is part of a broader push to standardise timekeeping across all sectors, reducing discrepancies that may hinder national security efforts and digital governance.

