Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Highlights India’s Telecom and Postal Reforms on World Telecommunication Day.

Highlights

  • 5G has reached 82 percent of India’s population across 99 percent of districts in just 22 months.
  • India is preparing to play a leading role in setting global 6G standards.
  • World Telecommunication Day observed globally on May 17 to promote digital inclusion.

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said India is at the forefront of a rapidly unfolding telecommunication revolution across the globe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the rapid deployment of 5G technology and expressed confidence in India's ability to shape international regulations for upcoming 6G standards.

Also Read: Treat Bharat 6G as a National Mission, Says MoS Communications to Industry




Poised to Shape Global 6G Regulations

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Scindia noted that in the days to come India will play a leading role in tailoring rules for 6G technology. "The rollout of 5G technology has taken place, and in just 22 months, the information revolution has reached 82 per cent of the population of 99 percent districts in the country. India will take the lead in shaping the upcoming 6G technology regulations," Scindia asserted, according to a PTI report.

Reforms in India Post

The minister also pointed to ongoing reforms in the postal sector, describing India Post as one of the world's largest logistics and distribution networks, with 1.64 lakh post offices and 2.5 lakh postal workers. "In 2008, I designed the logo for the Department of Posts, with the slogan 'Postal Service is Public Service.' Every postal worker operates with this spirit. India will continue to lead the telecom revolution," said Scindia, who served as Minister of State for Communications in the first term of the UPA government, as mentioned in the report.

Also Read: Keysight Technologies and MeitY’s SAMEER Partner for R&D in Healthcare and 6G

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is observed globally on May 17 to raise awareness about the impact of new technologies and the importance of bridging the digital divide.

