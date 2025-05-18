COAI Says Mumbai Metro Ignored Telcos’ Consumer-First Proposal

Mumbai Metro is quoting precedence for appointing a third-party vendor and denying RoW to TSPs, Says COAI.

Highlights

  • COAI alleges Mumbai Metro created a monopoly by appointing a third-party vendor for mobile connectivity.
  • Telecom providers denied Right of Way (RoW), allegedly violating the new Telecommunication Act.
  • TSPs offered free connectivity during the trial phase, but their proposal was reportedly ignored.

COAI Clarifies Telecom Industry’s Stand on Mumbai Metro Connectivity Amid Baseless Allegations
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has accused Mumbai Metro of creating a monopoly by appointing a third-party vendor to provide mobile network connectivity within metro premises, sidelining telecom service providers (TSPs) and denying them the Right of Way (RoW).

Also Read: COAI Slams MMRC’s Telecom Infrastructure Model for Metro Line 3, Citing Telecom Act Violations




COAI Raises Monopoly Concerns

"Telecom Service Providers are always willing to provide connectivity through IBS (In-Building Solutions). However, in the instant case, Mumbai Metro has created a monopoly on providing connectivity exclusively through a third-party vendor, and is now trying to extract monopolistic and extortionate rents for providing the mobile network," said S P Kochhar, Director General of COAI.

The association, which represents major telecom players including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, issued a statement on Sunday, May 18, to clarify its members' position on mobile network connectivity in the Mumbai Metro, in response to what it described as baseless allegations against the industry in some reports.

Violation of Right of Way (RoW) and Telecom Act

According to COAI, this move contradicts the new Telecommunication Act and RoW rules, which prohibit public authorities from denying RoW to telecom operators in public spaces. The association highlighted that TSPs had proposed deploying a common network infrastructure (In-Building Solutions) to ensure seamless connectivity and minimise disruptions, a practice already in place at prominent locations such as the PWD tunnel in Pragati Maidan and Central Vista, where TSPs are laying infrastructure without paying any cost to any party, including third parties.

"As per the new Telecommunication Act and RoW Rules therein, a public authority cannot deny providing Right of Way to TSPs in a public place – which is exactly what is being done by the Mumbai Metro," COAI said.

"Mumbai Metro is quoting precedence for appointing a third-party vendor and denying RoW to TSPs. It may be noted that wrong precedence does not make a legitimate one and the industry is separately addressing the issue of such monopolies being created, with a view to stop such extortionate practices," Kochhar added.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, Vi Decline Unviable IBS Rates for Mumbai Metro, Propose Interim Connectivity Solution

Trial Services Provided Free of Cost

COAI noted that TSPs are always willing to incur capital expenditure (Capex) to set up network inside the Metro, despite any additional incremental revenue. However, paying extortionate rates to the Mumbai Metro for such a network is not viable.

"It should be noted that services were being offered on a trial basis by all TSPs, pending finalisation of a formal agreement," COAI said.

Industry's Offer Ignored by Mumbai Metro

The association further added that TSPs had offered to provide mobile connectivity free of cost during the trial phase and until commercial agreements could be finalised. This reasonable and consumer-first proposal, communicated through a joint letter dated April 7, 2025, was reportedly ignored by Mumbai Metro.

COAI reiterated its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted mobile connectivity for commuters and expressed concerns over Mumbai Metro's approach, which it said undermines competition and consumer interests.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

