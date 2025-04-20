Airtel, Jio, Vi Decline Unviable IBS Rates for Mumbai Metro, Propose Interim Connectivity Solution: Report

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea decline commercial terms proposed by ACES, suggest free interim access to ensure Mumbai Metro connectivity.

Highlights

  • Operators propose a temporary solution to provide connectivity using their own equipment.
  • Offer made free-of-cost pending final agreement on commercial terms.
  • Letter addressed to MMRCL Managing Director Ashwini Bhide dated April 7.

Airtel, Jio, Vi Decline Unviable IBS Rates for Mumbai Metro, Propose Interim Connectivity Solution
Indian telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — have jointly informed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) that they will be unable to provide In-Building Solutions (IBS) at the rates proposed by MMRCL's selected partner, ACES, citing commercial non-viability.

Letter Sent to MMRCL

In a letter dated April 7, addressed to MMRCL Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, the operators reiterated that the proposed terms were not feasible, according to a PTI report. The matter pertains to the deployment of IBS infrastructure across the Mumbai Metro network, including underground stations and connecting tunnels, to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity for commuters.

Interim Solution Offered

To avoid inconvenience to metro users, the telecom companies have proposed an interim solution: to offer connectivity to the ACES IBS network by deploying their own equipment. They clarified that this arrangement would be offered on a free-of-cost basis, pending finalisation of commercial terms.

According to the report, this offer of connectivity is "purely on free of cost basis till the time there is an agreement on terms and conditions for providing connectivity of IBS network" to the selected partner, ACES.

Connectivity Offer Conditional

"We would start payment for using IBS network with prospective effect only from the date of signing of agreement. In case this solution is acceptable to you to alleviate the problems of your customers, then kindly let us know so we can make the necessary interim arrangements till the time terms and conditions for using IBS network of ACES are finalised," the letter stated, as per the report.

The development places the onus on MMRCL to evaluate the interim proposal while continuing negotiations with the telecom providers and ACES for a long-term resolution.

