ACES to Equip Mumbai Metro Rail 3 Corridor With 4G, 5G Connectivity



ACES India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Saudi Arabia-based Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES), announced yesterday that it has won a nine-year contract from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to provide mobile infrastructure services, including 4G and 5G. As part of the contract, ACES will equip India's longest underground metro line with modern mobile telecom infrastructure.

Mobile infrastructure coverage

"The telecom infrastructure with 4G and 5G technologies will cover the entire stretch of 33.5 km, which includes 27 stations, platforms, concourses, and tunnels, providing the Metro's 1.6 million passengers per day with seamless coverage and enhanced mobile data speeds," the company said in a statement.

The Letter of Acceptance (LoA) was received on September 26, 2023, by the CEO of ACES, the Managing Director of ACES India, along with other members of the management team from ACES.

ACES' international projects

ACES, an international digital infrastructure company operating in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe, has successfully executed numerous projects. Notable among them are the expansion of Riyadh Metro, Jeddah Airport, Riyadh Airport, MASAR, and international projects such as Bangalore Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Taj Hotel, and more.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

MMRC, the nodal agency responsible for implementing the MML-3 project, has been established as a joint venture between the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Maharashtra (GoM), with a 50:50 sharing basis.

Mumbai Metro Line-3 (MML-3) is a 33.5 km long corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, with the aim of decongesting the traffic situation in Greater Mumbai and serving more than 600 million passengers annually.