Bharti Airtel Launches 5G Service at Kochi’s Water Metro Stations

Bharti Airtel has announced the availability of its 5G service at Kochi's water metro stations. This achievement makes Airtel the first telco to democratize access to blazing-fast 5G speeds for passengers travelling on India's first water metro service. To recollect, Airtel is also the telco in India to cover top tourist destinations in India with 5G connectivity.

Airtel 5G Plus Across Kerala's Water Metro Service

Airtel says passengers travelling along the Kerala Water Metro service route between the High Court-Vypin terminals and the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals can now experience the power of Airtel's 5G network. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to deliver high-speed connectivity to as many customers as possible, even on waterways.

This transformative project that provides last-mile connectivity highlights Airtel's commitment to delivering exceptional 5G speeds that extend to passengers enjoying Kochi's scenic beauty during their water metro rides.

India's First Water Metro Service

India's first water metro service connects ten islands around Kochi using battery-operated electric hybrid boats, ensuring seamless connectivity with the city. The service commenced operations on two routes: Kerala High Court to Vypin and Vytilla to Kakkanad. This mode of transportation has quickly become a popular choice among commuters in the region.

Kochi's water metro stations

With the addition of Kochi's water metro stations, Airtel's 5G service is now available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country. Surpassing the milestone of 10 million unique customers on its 5G network nationwide, the company is well on track to achieve its goal of providing 5G coverage to every town and key rural area by September 2023.

Airtel Unlimited 5G Data

To further enhance the customer experience, Airtel has launched unlimited 5G data for its users, removing the data usage cap across all existing plans. This move aims to encourage customers to fully explore the capabilities of Airtel's 5G Plus network, which promises ultrafast, reliable, and secure 5G services without the concern of data exhaustion.

The introduction of 5G services at Kochi's water metro stations is a testament to Airtel's ongoing dedication to providing seamless, high-speed connectivity in innovative and diverse environments.