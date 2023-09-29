

As we approach the end of September, the world of streaming entertainment is gearing up to deliver a diverse selection of films across various genres and languages. From heartwarming Telugu romantic comedies to gripping Malayalam crime dramas, this week's lineup promises a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and caters to diverse tastes.

Join us as we explore the intriguing stories, captivating performances, and unique cultural nuances of these nine films, all set to be available for streaming on OTT platforms in the final week of September.









Here is a list of the OTT films scheduled for release in the last week of September:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson directs "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar," featuring a stellar cast including Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, and Rupert Friend. The main character, a wealthy man, is inspired by a guru to develop the exceptional ability to see without using his eyes, with the goal of using this talent for gambling tricks.

Release Date: September 27, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Love is in the Air

"Love is in the Air," directed by Adrian Powers, stars Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell, Simon McLachlan, Daniela Pizzirani, Mia Grunwald, Hugh Parker, and Dante Surace in a large ensemble cast. A seaplane pilot is surprised to discover that she is falling in love with the man who is supposed to be ruining her business, as the drama unfolds in a tropical environment.

Release Date: September 28, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Swan

Directed by Wes Anderson, "The Swan" stars Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes, and Asa Jennings. The film portrays a young child, exceptionally brilliant, who endures unrelenting bullying from two larger, clumsier bullies.

Release Date: September 28, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Adiyae

"Adiyae," directed by Vignesh Karthik, is a Tamil romantic comedy starring G. V. Prakash Kumar, Gouri Kishan, Venkat Prabhu, Madumkesh, and Mirchi Vijay. When Jeeva, a depressed teenager contemplating suicide, hears a song by Senthazhini, his high school crush, he discovers new meaning in life. However, after a terrible accident, his life spirals out of control as he unwittingly enters a parallel universe.

Release Date: September 29, 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Angshuman MBA

The Bengali movie "Angshuman MBA," starring Soham Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Abhash Mukherjee, Debojit Roy, Paean Sarkar, and Anuska Chakraborty in lead roles, was directed by Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha. The plot revolves around Angshuman, who decides to pursue a master's degree in commerce after becoming tired of family jokes about their business. He starts a breakup service with the intention of mending relationships by managing couple separations.

Release Date: September 29, 2023

OTT Platform: Zee5

King of Kotha

Abhilash Joshiy's Malayalam film "King of Kotha" stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Rai in key roles. The narrative centers on Tony, Ravi's son, who grapples with reconciling his desire for a different life with his family's criminal history. Tony, in contrast to his father, rejects the temptation of crime and falls in love with Tara, a woman from a wealthy background.

Release Date: September 29, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tumse Na Ho Payega

The Hindi comedy-drama "Tumse Na Ho Payega," featuring Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Gurpreet Saini, and Karan Jotwani, was directed by Abhishek Sinha. Gaurav and his friends decide to follow their hearts and break free from conventional standards, embarking on a journey of self-discovery that leads to amusing and unexpected situations, adding a comedic touch to the film.

Release Date: September 29, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kushi

In "Kushi," directed by Shiva Nirvana, Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu play significant roles in this Telugu romantic comedy-drama. The story revolves around a young man raised in an atheist environment who develops a romantic interest in the daughter of his father's ardent Hindu rival.

Release Date: October 1, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The cast of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake, and others. To confront a fearsome enemy, Miles Morales embarks on an adventurous multiversal quest with Gwen Stacy and other Spider-People.

Release Date: October 1, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix, Prime Video