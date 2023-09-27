Top-Rated Tamil Thriller Films to Binge-Watch on OTT Platforms



In the world of cinema, there's nothing quite like the heart-pounding excitement of a well-crafted thriller. It's the kind of cinematic experience that keeps you glued to your seat, barely able to blink, as suspense and tension build with each passing second. Kollywood, the hub of Tamil cinema, has excelled in the thriller sub-genre, producing a plethora of fantastic films now available on OTT platforms.

Listed below are some of the top Tamil films:

Ratsasan

Arun, who once aspired to be a filmmaker but gave up on his dreams after his father's passing, is now committed to capturing a psychotic serial killer who targets young girls to protect his niece. Ram Kumar's masterful direction in this Tamil psychological thriller, inspired by real events, is impressive. The film boasts a talented cast including Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, and Saravanan Naan.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vikram Vedha

The action-packed film Vikram Vedha, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan, is based on the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. This perception-driven film weaves three separate storylines that explore the concepts of good and evil. Notably, "Vikram Vedha" marks the return of Pushkar and Gayatri, a husband-wife directing team. Upon its 2017 release, the movie received rave reviews and made a significant impact at the box office. Many consider it one of the best Tamil thrillers and a standout in the genre.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kaithi

This Tamil-language film not only found success in its original form but was also dubbed into Telugu as "Khaidi." The story unfolds on a night when a former prisoner is tasked with rescuing several police officers and escaping from a drug cartel. Since its debut, "Kaithi" has received favorable reviews and earned recognition for its brilliance, including various awards. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features Karthi in the lead role.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Super Deluxe

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's dark comedy in Tamil narrates four separate storylines, each with a protagonist overcoming a different set of challenges. This film stands out for its unapologetic exploration of taboo subjects, making it a remarkable and rewarding viewing experience. Talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, and others deliver outstanding performances in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Andhaghaaram

The title of the movie, "Andhaghaaram," meaning "darkness," is apt for this otherworldly horror-thriller. It delves into the lowest points in the lives of three unrelated individuals: a prominent clinical psychiatrist, a blind man, and a cricket coach. The intricate plot of the film emerges from the convergence of these diverse characters and timelines. Interestingly, despite filming starting in 2014, the movie was not released until 2020.

OTT platform: Netflix

Psycho

The story revolves around Gautham, a blind man on a quest to find his abducted lover, Dagini, with glimpses into the deranged mind of the kidnapper presented throughout the film. Mysskin expertly pens and directs this Tamil psychological thriller, featuring notable performers such as Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menon, Rajkumar Pitchumani, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Vellai Pookal

Directed by Vivek Elangovan, this film's cast includes Vivek, Charle, Pooja Devariya, Dev, Paige Henderson, and others. The story revolves around a 57-year-old former crime branch officer from Chennai who travels to Seattle to meet his son, the focal point of the narrative. However, when he learns of a missing person in his son's neighborhood, he becomes entangled in an investigation.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar, MXPlayer

Vada Chennai

Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film features Dhanush in the lead role. The gripping Tamil crime thriller "Vada Chennai" delves into the intricate life of Anbu, a talented carrom player navigating the seedy and perilous criminal underworld of North Chennai. Loyalties, betrayals, and unbridled ambition collide in this riveting tale of survival and power.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Game Over

Game designer Swapna, grappling with PTSD and a fear of the dark, faces a nightmare when a serial killer invades her home, forcing her to participate in horrifying survival games. This Tamil and Telugu film, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, stars Taapsee Pannu, Sanchana Natarajan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and others in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Each film promises to deliver a spine-tingling and adrenaline-pumping viewing experience that will leave you craving for more. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an electrifying binge-watching session!