Top Horror Series to Binge-Watch on Netflix

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Discover the top OTT horror series that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From Guillermo del Toro's spine-tingling tales to supernatural mysteries and haunted houses, we've got your next binge-watching session covered.

Highlights

  • Unearth the macabre with Guillermo del Toro's curated series.
  • Dive into the gothic romance and secrets of Bly Manor.
  • Survive the zombie apocalypse with The Walking Dead.

top horror series to binge watch netflix
The enjoyable and spooky movie nights with relatives are among the fondest memories many children cherish, and for many, this tradition continues into adulthood. OTT platforms offer a wide selection of shows for all horror fans, including some of the most terrifying series that will give you goosebumps from start to finish.

Here's a list of four highly-rated horror series on Netflix:

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Curated by Academy Award-winning director and creator Guillermo del Toro, this series features "unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror." It includes eight "sophisticated and sinister" tales, including two original stories by Guillermo del Toro that are "magical and macabre, gothic and grotesque, and classically creepy." You can stream it on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Set in the 1980s, this drama centers on two orphaned siblings who move to Bly Manor following the tragic murder of an au pair. Alongside them are a young American nanny, the estate's cook, groundskeeper, and housekeeper. However, at Bly Manor, death "is not always the end." According to the Netflix synopsis, this terrifying gothic romance conceals decades' worth of profound truths about love and grief.

The Haunting of Hill House

This modern adaptation of Shirley Jackson's classic book tells the story of five siblings who grew up in one of America's most famous haunted houses. When they reunite as adults after the suicide of their younger sister, they confront the ghosts of their pasts, some of which reside in their memories while others lurk in the shadows of Hill House, as revealed by Netflix.

The Walking Dead

While "The Walking Dead" is more of a post-apocalyptic drama featuring zombies than a traditional horror series, it incorporates elements of horror, suspense, and gore. It explores the struggles of survivors in a world overrun by the undead, providing a thrilling and long-running series.

These series promise to deliver spine-tingling entertainment for your movie nights, whether you're watching with family or friends. Enjoy your binge-watching!

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

