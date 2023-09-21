

Cinturion, a global provider of scalable subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions, has announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with du, a part of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and a provider of digital services across the UAE. This agreement aims to establish an open-access Cable Landing Station (CLS) and enable new diverse routes for du customers, meeting the growing demand in the region.

Also Read: Du Awards Multi-Year Network Agreement to Comba Telecom









Cinturion's Trans Europe Asia System Network

As part of the agreement, du will host Cinturion's TEAS (Trans Europe Asia System), an "open-access" submarine and terrestrial network, to enhance connectivity and expand its digital capabilities in the UAE region and beyond.

The statement noted that TEAS will provide cutting-edge technology with the lowest latency, enabling ultra-fast speeds, high resiliency, and secure connections to improve network performance in the region and enhance managed services.

Also Read: Du and Omantel Launch OEG Subsea Cable Project

TEAS will seamlessly link two new connections across the Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and continue with two paths interlinking the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea.

Cinturion said TEAS, the first new dual-path system, offers geographically diverse routes and unique optical capabilities that support modern Data Center deployments. It brings broadband and low-latency access to the European, Middle Eastern, and Indian markets, enabling new services.

Also Read: Du Deploys Three-Carrier Aggregation Technology for Fixed Wireless Access in UAE

Digital Transformation for the MENA Region

du stated, "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Cinturion. The new cable TEAS - Trans Europe Asia System will play an important role in strengthening the regional infrastructure connecting the world. As a multi-regional data superhighway, TEAS opens up new opportunities to harness innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, data analytics and cloud in the MENA corridor."

Also Read: Du to Deliver 4G, 5G Fixed-Wireless Access Broadband Services

TEAS will enable du's global customers to enjoy secure connectivity solutions and enhance the performance of its wholesale and enterprise services.