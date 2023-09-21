Du to Host Cinturion’s TEAS Subsea Cable in UAE

Cinturion and du have partnered to establish an open-access Cable Landing Station (CLS) and enable new diverse routes for du customers in the UAE region and beyond.

Highlights

  • Cinturion and du sign MOU to establish an open-access Cable Landing Station.
  • TEAS promises ultra-fast speeds and low latency for improved network performance.
  • Enhanced connectivity for du's global customers.

Cinturion, a global provider of scalable subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions, has announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with du, a part of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and a provider of digital services across the UAE. This agreement aims to establish an open-access Cable Landing Station (CLS) and enable new diverse routes for du customers, meeting the growing demand in the region.

Cinturion's Trans Europe Asia System Network

As part of the agreement, du will host Cinturion's TEAS (Trans Europe Asia System), an "open-access" submarine and terrestrial network, to enhance connectivity and expand its digital capabilities in the UAE region and beyond.

The statement noted that TEAS will provide cutting-edge technology with the lowest latency, enabling ultra-fast speeds, high resiliency, and secure connections to improve network performance in the region and enhance managed services.

TEAS will seamlessly link two new connections across the Arabian and Mediterranean Seas and continue with two paths interlinking the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea.

Cinturion said TEAS, the first new dual-path system, offers geographically diverse routes and unique optical capabilities that support modern Data Center deployments. It brings broadband and low-latency access to the European, Middle Eastern, and Indian markets, enabling new services.

Digital Transformation for the MENA Region

du stated, "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Cinturion. The new cable TEAS - Trans Europe Asia System will play an important role in strengthening the regional infrastructure connecting the world. As a multi-regional data superhighway, TEAS opens up new opportunities to harness innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, data analytics and cloud in the MENA corridor."

TEAS will enable du's global customers to enjoy secure connectivity solutions and enhance the performance of its wholesale and enterprise services.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

