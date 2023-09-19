Du Awards Multi-Year Network Agreement to Comba Telecom

Reported by Srikapardhi

Comba Telecom, a global wireless solutions provider, has been awarded a multi-year frame agreement with du, a UAE operator, to facilitate the expansion and evolution of its network.

Comba Telecom, a global wireless solutions provider, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year frame agreement with the UAE operator du from the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), to facilitate the expansion and evolution of its network.

Also Read: Du Deploys Three-Carrier Aggregation Technology for Fixed Wireless Access in UAE




Base Station Antennas and Ancillaries

Under this new frame agreement, Comba Telecom will provide du with a wide range of Base Station Antennas and Ancillaries, which will enhance Du's network expansion and evolution efforts.

According to the statement, this new frame agreement builds upon the existing frame agreements that Comba signed with du in 2021 for the supply of IBS passive products and repeaters. This further solidifies Comba Telecom's position as a reliable vendor in the UAE telecommunications market.

du stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Comba Telecom in driving transformative change within the evolving digital landscape through the du network. du provides best-in-class network infrastructure and smart networks that transform lives and businesses across the UAE."

"As we focus on innovation, performance, and pragmatic industry leadership, Comba's exceptional track record and cutting-edge antenna products align perfectly with our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers, enabling digital transformation and delivering the best network experiences," added du.

Also Read: Du Successfully Demonstrates 5G Voice Over New Radio

Comba Telecom's HelifeedGreen Antenna

Comba Telecom said it continues to explore and innovate new technologies and has recently launched the HelifeedGreen Antenna product series, which incorporates green and low-carbon design concepts throughout the product cycle.

This antenna supports operators in achieving carbon neutrality targets worldwide and has been verified in multiple tier-1 operators' trial networks to yield additional antenna gains compared to traditional antennas. This, in turn, will effectively reduce site energy consumption.

Building Future-Proof Network Infrastructure

Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in over 100 countries and regions around the world. This new agreement will enable Comba Telecom to assist du in building future-proof, highly efficient, and environmentally friendly network infrastructure through technology and product innovation.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

