Meo Launches 10 Gbps Fiber Broadband Service in Portugal

MEO has launched a 10 Gbps internet offer. The new service is up to 10 times faster than the current internet connection and is designed for both consumers and businesses.

Highlights

  • MEO Fiber X offers 10 Gbps symmetrical speeds, the fastest on the market.
  • The service is made in Portugal with 10 Gbps technology and also features WiFi6 technology.
  • The service is designed for stability, which businesses require.

Mobile and fixed telecommunications service provider in Portugal, MEO, has launched a 10 Gbps internet offer. MEO claims that its new fiber is up to 10 times faster, with hyper downloads and symmetrical uploads. According to the website, the new MEO Fiber service offers 10 Gbps symmetrical speeds (upload speeds are equal to the download speeds), which the telco claims to be the fastest on the market, with the largest coverage in the country.




Lightning-Fast Fiber Speeds

The New Fiber X Router, made in Portugal with 10 Gbps technology, also features WiFi 6 technology. MEO states that the new 10/10 Gbps internet offer targets both customers and businesses. MEO emphasises that its new 10 Gbps fiber offer is 10 times faster than the current internet connection and is designed for stability, which businesses require.

Benefits for Homes and Businesses

According to the website, there are four 10 Gbps plan offerings: M3 Speed Edition, M4 Speed Edition, M5 Speed Edition, and Business Office Pack Speed Edition. MEO states that the 10 Gbps Fiber symmetrical service is designed to meet the needs of families with multiple connected devices and businesses that require high-speed internet service.

MEO highlights that the service can specifically benefit companies by providing maximum stability for a collaborative work environment. The service also includes the MEO Smart WiFi App, which users can use to manage the network and stay connected at any time.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

