Etisalat by e& Completes World-First Large Capacity Transport Network Trial



Etisalat by e& has announced the successful completion of its 400G Super C+L transport network trial in partnership with Huawei. According to Etisalat, this achievement represents a significant milestone in network capacity and efficiency, supporting green development initiatives and establishing a robust foundation for hyper scale cloud computing.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Launches New Maritime Satcoms Portfolio









Etisalat stated that the Super C+L technology represents a significant leap in high-speed data transmission and serves as the backbone of modern digital transformation.

Enhanced Network Capacity

Etisalat noted that the Super C+L solution, tested in partnership with Huawei, demonstrates its capability to support up to 12 THz of spectrum resources, a notable increase compared to the traditional extended C-band solution, which supports only 4.8 THz of spectrum resources. This signifies a substantial boost in network capacity.

Exponential Efficiency

Etisalat highlighted that the achievement has resulted in a 2.5 times increase in network efficiency, which plays a key role in supporting the digital transformation of various industries.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Introduces Wi-Fi as a Service for UAE Businesses

Sustainable Innovation

Etisalat by e& said the adoption of the Super C+L technology aligns seamlessly with its sustainability objectives. This adoption not only enhances network efficiency but also minimizes energy consumption, contributing to a more environmentally friendly ecosystem.

etisalat by e&, remarked, "The successful completion of the 400G@ Super C+L trial is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation, sustainability, and customer-centred solutions. Within an ever-evolving landscape where the demand for scalable and resilient data transmission solutions is paramount, the Super C+L trial shines as a noteworthy milestone."

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity

This achievement signifies a significant step toward a greener and more efficient future in the field of network development.