Start Campus Selects Nautilus Cooling Technology for 495 MW SINES Project

Start Campus has announced a partnership with Nautilus Data Technologies to implement Nautilus' zero-water consuming cooling system at its 495 MW Sines Project facility.

Highlights

  • Nautilus' zero-water consuming cooling system will be integrated into the Sines Project.
  • Phase 1 implementation enhances high-density, liquid-cooled servers.
  • Sines Project aims for 100 percent sustainable power by 2028.

Start Campus Teams Up with Nautilus Data Technologies for Sustainable Cooling in SINES Project
Portugal-based hyperscale data centre provider, Start Campus, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nautilus Data Technologies. This MoU outlines the implementation of Nautilus' zero-water consuming cooling system at its 495 MW Sines Project facility in Portugal, which is currently under construction.

Nautilus Technology to Power Sines Project

The official release highlights that the collaboration focuses on implementing cooling technology during Phase 1 of construction in Sines. The units will aid in enhancing existing cooling designs at the campus to fulfil Start Campus's high-density, liquid-cooled server requirements. In Phase 2, Start Campus plans to leverage the full Nautilus' integrated technology and delivery solution for its 120 MW expansion.

Upon its anticipated completion in 2028, the Sines Project data centre will operate entirely on 100 percent sustainable power, marking a significant achievement years ahead of European environmental objectives, as per the statement.

Commitment to Green Innovation

Afonso Salema, CEO of Start Campus, expresses, "At Start Campus, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the data centre ecosystem. Start Campus is always thrilled to find dedicated partners who share our vision for a sustainable and efficient data centre model. This partnership with Nautilus aligns perfectly with our mission to explore innovative solutions that maximize efficiency while minimizing environmental impact."

Both Start Campus and Nautilus aim to incorporate Nautilus' water-cooling system into future projects, driving greater efficiency and sustainability in the data centre sector.

