vodafone idea 30 days prepaid plans listed

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers multiple prepaid plans to customers that come with 30 days of service validity. These plans come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits as well. Depending on your budget and needs, you can choose an appropriate plan for yourself. Today, we will be listing all the 30-day prepaid plans Vi users can recharge with to get service validity along with other benefits. The plans from the telco that come with 30 days of service validity cost Rs 368, Rs 369, and Rs 296. Let's see what these plans ship with.









Vodafone Idea 30 Days Validity Plans

Note that since Vodafone Idea has not launched 5G, users can only consume 4G network services. If you want 5G, you will have to consume the services of Jio and Airtel and recharge with a plan that costs Rs 239 or more.

Vi Rs 296 Plan - The Rs 296 plan from Vodafone Idea is the cheapest 30-day service validity prepaid plan that you can get from the telecom company. With the Rs 296 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 25GB of lump-sum data. While there's not a lot of data offered with this plan, users do get the ability to consume data in a lump-sum manner, meaning there's no daily FUP (fair usage policy) limit. Along with this, there's free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic included with this plan.

Vi Rs 368 Plan - The Rs 368 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day along with the OTT benefits of SunNXT TV + Mobile and Vi Movies & TV VIP. Users also get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights. The validity of this plan is 30 days.

Vi Rs 369 Plan - The Rs 369 plan from Vodafone Idea is the same as the Rs 368 plan. The only difference between the Rs 369 and Rs 368 plans from the telecom operator is the OTT benefits they come with. Even with this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. However, with this one, the OTT benefit bundled is SonyLIV Mobile for 30 days. There's also access to Vi Movies & TV VIP along with Vi Hero Unlimted benefits.