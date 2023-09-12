Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers



Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced the launch of 'Vi Priority' for its customers. The Priority Service from Vi is not a new thing and has been around for some time. The telco has said that it will be available for its postpaid customers with rental plans worth Rs 699 or more. Even postpaid users with family plans of four or more connections will be eligible for Vi Priority service. Further, senior citizens who are customers of the telco or users who have been a part of Vi's network for more than 10 years are eligible for Vi Priority. So what is Vi Priority and what is exactly the goal of Vi to launch it?

Vodafone Idea Priority Service Explained

Vodafone Idea Priority or Vi Priority service is going to give three major benefits to customers of the telco:

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: Users won't have to go through the IVR. They will be directly connected to a senior customer support executive for a seamless experience. Zero Waiting: When inside a Vi Store, the customers with Vi Priority service won't have to wait a lot as they will get priority service from the company to resolve their queries at full speed. Effortless Bill Payment on the Vi App: Customers will be able to leverage the enhanced user interface of the Vi app to make their payments. Further, Vi promises to send personalised birthday and anniversary greetings to customers along with premium onboarding.

Abhijit Kishore, COO of Vodafone Idea Limited, said, "The launch of Vi Priority is an endeavour to add one more layer of differentiation to our postpaid proposition and to make our high-valued customers feel special and empowered."

Where is Vi Priority Service Available Right Now?

Currently, Vi Priority Service is only available in select circles, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The telco has said that it will be "shortly" available across India.

The goal of Vodafone Idea through Vi Priority is simply to give a more seamless service experience to premium and long-term customers. But it isn't going to be enough for the operator to keep its users from leaving the network if they don't get a good network experience.