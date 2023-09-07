Vodafone Idea is the Private Telco with the Most Affordable Offering Currently

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the private telecom operator in India that is offering the most affordable prepaid plan to consumers. This means that if you want to keep your SIM active and want to stay connected to the 4G network of a private telco, then Vi is your best bet. All the telecom companies in India are trying to raise the prices of their services. This is because they want to improve their average revenue per user (ARPU) figure, which is the most important metric for them to understand how good their earnings are. Until last year, all the telcos were offering pretty affordable prepaid plans to customers so that they could keep their SIMs active, despite not wanting to use network services much. But that has changed now.









Airtel has increased the price of its base prepaid plan from Rs 99 to Rs 155. This is a change that took place in a few circles at first but then was implemented everywhere in the country. Not just Airtel, but even the telco that was considered the most affordable has increased the prices of its services. We are talking about Reliance Jio. With Jio, the minimum recharge plan is now Rs 149. While these are not full-scale tariff hikes, it does impact all the users who were recharging with the base prepaid plans of both telcos.

Currently, it is only Vodafone Idea that is offering a prepaid plan to consumers that is priced under Rs 100. We are talking about a prepaid plan to keep SIM active. However, there's a catch there as well.

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Plan is Not as Affordable as it Looks

Depending on the telecom circle you are in, you will either get the Rs 99 plan from Vodafone Idea with a validity of 15 days or 28 days. Instead of increasing the price, Vi has reduced the validity of its Rs 99 plan in a few circles. The telco seems to be testing the waters with this change. Vi is already losing customers at a fast pace and no 5G availability is actually hurting the company's active subscriber base which is expected to go below the 200 million mark this quarter.