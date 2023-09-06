Bayobab Granted NLDO License by Nigerian Regulatory



African connectivity solutions provider Bayobab Group, formerly known as MTN GlobalConnect, has been granted a National Long-Distance Operator License (NLDO) by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Bayobab on Wednesday announced that the license will allow Bayobab’s subsidiary in Nigeria to facilitate long-distance traffic, opening up new possibilities for communication, collaboration, and innovation, which are essential to meeting the growing demand for data within the country's borders.

Bayobab Secures NLDO License

Bayobab Group stated, "This license is a testament to our dedication to delivering seamless and advanced connectivity solutions to our clients and partners. We believe that connectivity is the foundation upon which innovation thrives, and our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation will continue to guide us as we embark on this new chapter of delivering next-gen digital connectivity across Nigeria."

Advancing Connectivity in Nigeria

Nigeria's digital landscape has been rapidly evolving, with a population exceeding 200 million people. Bayobab has stated that the adoption of digital services by various sectors, including government, businesses, and consumers, has transformed daily life in the country. Mobile technology, particularly mobile broadband, has played a crucial role in this transformation, driving an increased demand for data services.

Nigeria's Dominance in the ICT Market

According to the statement, Nigeria is recognised as Africa's largest ICT market, with about 82 percent share of telecom subscribers and 29 percent of internet usage on the continent.

Bayobab Nigeria said it is aligned with the Fiber Ambitions Policy set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and is dedicated to shaping the country's digital landscape by enhancing connectivity.

Bayobab Group's new license positions them to be a significant player in this transformative journey.