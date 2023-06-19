Airtel Nigeria Launches Commercial 5G Services

Airtel Nigeria, the country's third-largest mobile operator, has announced the official launch of its commercial 5G services. With the rollout of Airtel's 5G network, customers can now experience lightning-fast download speeds, high-quality streaming, low latency, improved reliability, and stable connectivity, delivering an unparalleled user experience.

Also Read: Airtel Nigeria Set to Launch 5G Services Soon

Seamless Connectivity with Airtel 5G

As part of the launch, Airtel Nigeria provides customers with two primary options to access the new high-speed network: the Airtel 5G Router and a range of 5G-compatible smartphones and tablets. By utilizing these devices, Airtel customers can seamlessly connect to the superfast 5G network and unlock the full potential of 5G technology.

Airtel 5G Router

The Airtel 5G Router takes centre stage as a compact and advanced device designed to deliver high-speed broadband connectivity. It offers seamless compatibility with 3G and 4G LTE networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and catering to the diverse needs of users.

Airtel 5G Router Key Features

Some of the key features of the Airtel 5G Router include the ability to connect up to 64 devices simultaneously, lightning-fast 5G speeds without the need for a new 5G smartphone, a 10GB sign-on bonus upon completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, and unparalleled network stability.

To fully embrace the possibilities that 5G technology brings, Airtel Nigeria encourages its customers to consider upgrading to 5G-capable smartphones. By activating a 5G-enabled device on the Airtel network, users will receive an exclusive one-time bonus of 10GB of free data, enhancing their internet connectivity experience like never before.

Airtel 5G Coverage Locations

Airtel Nigeria has initially launched its 5G services in cities such as Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. However, the company plans to expand its 5G coverage to other locations across the nation in the near future.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Acquires 4G and 5G Spectrum for USD 316.7 Million

Existing Airtel Nigeria data plans are compatible with 5G usage, eliminating the need for specific 5G data bundles. Customers can visit Airtel's website to access the list of 5G-ready Airtel devices and stay updated on the latest developments.

Spectrum Acquisition

This 5G launch by Airtel Nigeria is the result of the company's spectrum acquisition. In December 2022, Airtel emerged as the sole bidder in the Nigerian Communications Commission's (NCC's) second 3.5 GHz spectrum allocation process. The company acquired 100 MHz spectrum in the 3500 MHz band for 5G and 2x5 MHz of 2600 MHz spectrum for 4G.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Renews 2100 MHz Spectrum License in Nigeria

These spectrum acquisitions, valued at USD 316.7 million, have paved the way for enhanced connectivity, faster internet speeds, and improved network infrastructure for Airtel customers. Additionally, Airtel Nigeria recently renewed its 2x10MHz 2100 MHz spectrum license, ensuring a seamless transition and uninterrupted services for the next 15 years.

Airtel Nigeria VoLTE Services

Earlier this year, Airtel Nigeria also introduced Voice Over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services, further enhancing voice quality and connectivity for its customers nationwide.

Also Read: Airtel Nigeria Launches VoLTE Service

Airtel Nigeria remains committed to expanding its 5G network coverage and introducing innovative services that cater to the evolving needs of its valued customers.