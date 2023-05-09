Airtel Africa Renews 2100 MHz Spectrum License in Nigeria

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa, has announced the renewal of its 2x10MHz 2100 MHz spectrum license in Nigeria. Airtel Networks Limited, the Nigerian subsidiary of Airtel Africa, has made a payment of NGN 58.7 billion (USD 127.4 million) to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the license renewal, according to an exchange filing.

Spectrum License Renewal

The renewed license will be valid for 15 years, starting from the expiration of the previous license on 31st April 2022. The decision to invest in renewing the spectrum license demonstrates Airtel's confidence in the Nigerian market and its commitment to supporting local communities and economies through enhanced digital inclusion and connectivity.

License renewal strengthens Airtel Nigeria's position

By securing the 2100 MHz spectrum license, Airtel Nigeria aims to strengthen its position in the telecommunications industry and continue providing reliable and innovative services to its customers. The license renewal enables Airtel to utilize the allocated frequency band for offering high-quality voice and data services, meeting the growing demand for connectivity in Nigeria.

The 2100 MHz spectrum is a valuable asset for telecom operators as it allows for efficient transmission of data and supports advanced mobile technologies. With the renewed license, Airtel Nigeria will be able to further expand its network coverage, improve network capacity, and deliver enhanced digital experiences to its subscribers.

Airtel Nigeria VoLTE Services

Airtel Nigeria has recently launched Voice Over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) services for its customers, a move aimed at enhancing the voice-calling experience of Airtel customers across the country. According to NCC, as of February 2023, Airtel Nigeria has a market share of 26.58%, with over 60.3 million customers.

With a strong presence in 14 countries across Africa, Airtel Africa continues to invest in infrastructure and technology to provide seamless connectivity and innovative solutions to millions of customers.

The renewal of the 2100 MHz spectrum license in Nigeria reaffirms Airtel's position as a key player in the African telecommunications landscape and its determination to shape the future of connectivity in the region.