India Can Lead the Way in 6G R&D and Standardisation: Jio Executive

As the world gears up for the advent of 5G networks, Ravi Gandhi, President & Chief of Public Policy and Regulatory at Reliance Jio, believes that now is the perfect time for India to take the lead in the development and standardisation of sixth-generation or 6G networks. Speaking at an industry event, Gandhi emphasised the need for India to succeed in 6G and called for the country to be at the forefront of its global development, said an ET Telecom report.

While acknowledging that India is rolling out 5G at a pace comparable to other countries, Gandhi also highlighted the need for more availability of significant 5G-driven use cases in India. He stated that India still needs to see the use cases for 5G, which has already been rolled out.

Gandhi explained that the high speeds of 5G and 6G may be more relevant to machines, suggesting a scenario where machines could control other machines on a factory floor. He elaborated on the need for more spectrum to facilitate the development of 6G and emphasised that policy and regulations must keep pace with technological advancements.

According to Gandhi, 6G networks will be integrated into one network, starting from small cells and floating cells around in the sky as satellites. He envisioned a future where a single user device could move seamlessly from one radio network to another without the need for device change.

While acknowledging the potential of 5G use cases in the manufacturing sector for machine-to-machine communications and private 5G, Gandhi stressed that 6G networks will be crucial for the future. He expects the rollout of 6G to require huge chunks of spectrum, highlighting the need for India to be proactive in the standardisation and technology R&D of this new technology.