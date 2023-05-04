Jio 5G is Now Available in 3,636 Cities and Towns

India's leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio's 5G network is now live in 3,636 cities and towns across 36 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country, according to Reliance Jio's website. This represents an increase of 547 new cities from its last update.

Also Read: Jio 5G Network Now Live In 398 More Cities

Jio 5G Cities and Towns

The company had previously updated on its website that its 5G network was live in 3,089 cities as of the end of April, up from 2,691 cities before. However, it is important to note that only eligible Jio customers with a supported Handset will be able to experience the 5G Network. Jio says that millions of users across hundreds of cities are already experiencing its 5G network.

Also Read: Jio’s 5G is Now available in 2,691 Cities

Jio Welcome Offer

Jio's 5G network offers users faster internet speeds, lower latency, and a seamless digital experience in the 5G cities. Eligible users will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, which provides unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no extra cost. However, according to a report, Jio's unlimited 5G services are under scrutiny by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Also Read: TRAI to Direct Jio and Airtel to Stop Offering Unlimited 5G Data: Report

Jio's Earlier Announcements

Jio has also announced a new set of Postpaid Family Plans called "Jio Plus", which allows an entire family of four to share data and benefits in March. In the same month, Jio also introduced a new home broadband "Back-up Plan" with 10 Mbps speeds, giving users the option to upgrade their speed to 30 Mbps or 100 Mbps.

Jio has stated that by December 2023, its 5G network will reach every town in the country. This move is expected to revolutionize India's telecom sector and enhance the digital experience for millions of users across the country.