Jio’s 5G is Now available in 2,691 Cities

Reliance Jio has been rapidly rolling out 5G services across India. With Reliance Jio 5G Network now available in 2,691 cities across the country, Jio has become the first operator in India to offer 5G services to such a large number of cities.

Reliance Jio 5G Cities

The company has been working on its 5G rollout for quite some time now and has achieved these numbers over time. According to Reliance Jio's website, the 5G network of Jio is live in 2,691 cities across the country. Until recently, according to the website, Reliance Jio 5G was available in 2,345 cities, and now it is extended to 346 more cities. It looks like Reliance Jio is constantly updating the city numbers in a very dynamic and rapid manner.

Also Read: Jio Plus Postpaid Plans for Families Launched with 1 Month Free Trial

Jio's 5G network will offer customers faster internet speeds, lower latency, and a seamless digital experience. In addition, Jio users in the 5G cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost.

Unlimited 5G Data

Jio users need a compatible 5G device to experience the 5G Network of Jio, and select users, upon recharging with specific plans, will be eligible to enjoy the Unlimited 5G Data offer from Jio. Jio says its 5G is already being experienced by millions of users across hundreds of cities.

Reliance Jio recently launched JioPlus postpaid plans, offering individual and family plans. In addition, the telco also launched JioFiber Backup plans during the IPL cricket season, for customers to enjoy a 10 Mbps unlimited broadband offering along with streaming benefits.

The availability of Jio's 5G network in 2,691 cities is expected to bring a significant user experience. With faster internet speeds and a better user experience, Jio's 5G network is expected to drive the adoption of new digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT).