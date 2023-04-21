Vivo Brings its First Flip Phone

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone major, has launched its first-even Flip phone. Vivo has joined the likes of Samsung and OPPO to introduce a Flip phone in the market. The device that Vivo has launched is called X Flip. Along with the Flip phone, Vivo also announced a second-generation Foldable phone called X Fold 2. The Vivo X Flip retains a clamshell-like design, something that you might now be too used to seeing in a flip phone. The Flip phone from Vivo also comes with a secondary display, much like the Galaxy Flip and OPPO Flip phones. Let's take a look at the specifications and price of the Vivo X Flip.

Vivo X Flip Specifications

The Vivo X Flip boasts a larger outer display than its counterparts, measuring 3 inches and utilising AMOLED screen technology. However, the screen's resolution is only 682x422 pixels, with a refresh rate of 60Hz. When unfolded, users can access a taller 6.7-inch display that offers a higher resolution of 2520x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Read More - ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED, World's Slimmest Laptop Comes to India

Vivo has collaborated with Qualcomm to use their Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to power this compact folding smartphone. The same System on a Chip (SoC) is utilized by several high-end flagships, including last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. The smartphone's rear cameras consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, which have been co-developed with Zeiss.

The inner display houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. All of these features are supported by a 4400mAh battery that has 44W fast charging capabilities. It is slightly disappointing to see the company not going for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Vivo X Flip Price

In China, the Vivo X Flip is obtainable in two storage alternatives. The starting cost for the base variant, which features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is CNY 5,999, translating to roughly Rs 71,600. The highest model, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 6,699, amounting to approximately Rs 80,000. The device comes in three colours, namely purple, black, and gold, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.