ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED, World’s Slimmest Laptop Comes to India

ASUS India launched several new laptops in the Zenbook and Vivobook category last night during the Global Thincredible launch event. A total of 15 new models were launched. Amongst the new laptops, ASUS launched the Zenbook S 13 OLED in India, which is touted as the world's slimmest laptop. The laptop will redefine portability as it is just 1 cm slim and weighs only 1 kg. To give you perspective, the MacBook Air, which is again a very light laptop, weighs around 1.3 kg. The new laptops that were launched by ASUS come with Lumina OLED displays and ASUS IceCool technology. All of them are also powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core Processors and come with never-seen-before compactness that incorporates recyclable materials making them incredibly sustainable.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Specifications

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is the world's slimmest OLED laptop. In addition, ASUS said that it is also the most eco-friendly Zenbook ever. It has an ultra-portable design and has a brand-new Basalt Grey or Classic Ponder Blue finish. ASUS said, "It is also designed keeping the environment firmly in mind, using recycled metals and plastics in its construction, and utilizing sustainable FSC-certified paper packaging."

The laptop is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 x 4 SSD. ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is equipped with a full set of I/O ports for the on-the-go connections and a long-lasting 63 Wh battery. The laptop comes with a gorgeous 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that is also Dolby Vision certified, along with Pantone Validated colour rendering and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Price in India

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart and ASUS e-shop, along with offline stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales. The price of the laptop is Rs 1,04,990 for the base i5-powered model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It would make for a great option for professionals who have to carry their laptops everywhere with them. In terms of power, a thorough review needs to be done to take a call on whether it is good for video editing and heavy gaming or not.