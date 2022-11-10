ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Launched: The Laptop You Should Hear About

The first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop in the world, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, was today introduced in India by Taiwanese technology behemoth ASUS India. The 12.5" Foldable OLED laptop, which is incredibly thin and light and only weighs 1.5 kg, opens out into a 17.3-inch gadget with six different modes (without a keyboard).

The folding design enables a variety of operation modes, including Desktop, Laptop (with Bluetooth® keyboard), Laptop (with virtual keyboard), Tablet, Reader, and Extended. The laptop reduces the need to make concessions when working in various environments, including the office, at home, on the road, or when unwinding.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications And Features

The newest Intel CoreTM i7-1250U processor is installed in the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. The laptop has 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 6500 MB/s SSD and 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop provides customers with two sizes of OLED display devices: a huge 17.3-inch touchscreen with a 4:3 aspect ratio that folds in the middle to form two seamless 12.5-inch displays with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 1920 x 1280 resolution. The magnificent Dolby Vision-certified display is PANTONE® Validated for colour accuracy, TÜV Rheinland-certified for eliminating harmful blue light, and offers a 100% DCI-P3 gamut.

The ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard that comes with the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is only 5.5mm thin, weighs 300g, and provides an incredibly comfortable typing experience. The keyboard also includes practical hotkeys for screenshots, brightness, volume, and other functions. Two full-spec Thunderbolt 4 ports that can each support 4K display output are included with the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. The laptop has four speakers, which together produce a powerful and realistic surround sound. Harman-Kardon has tuned the audio, and Dolby Atmos certification is also there. It has a 5MP camera with a built-in colour sensor.

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Price And Availability

Indian users can get the Zenbook 17-Fold with OLED display for Rs 329,990 through both online and offline touchpoints. Online retailers, including ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, will all offer the laptop. Additionally, on stores at ROG Stores, ASUS Exclusive Stores, and all ASUS authorised dealers.