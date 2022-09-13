Apple Suppliers are Preparing to Ship New MacBook Pro Laptops

It has been rumoured that Apple's suppliers are getting ready for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The bulk production of these upcoming laptops, which are anticipated to have new 5nm chipsets, will begin in Q4 of 2022. Additionally, according to the research, the shipments of MacBook Pro laptops now being sold have already begun to decline. But among the other top six PC brands in 2022, Apple might still have the smallest fall. Additionally, the report asserts that since the recent unveiling of the second-generation model, Apple suppliers have begun to reduce the output of first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

New MacBook Pro Laptops Ramping Up

The production of the current MacBook Pro models is being slowed down by Apple suppliers to make room for the next generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers, according to a Digitimes, citing industry sources. According to reports, it is anticipated that shipments of the existing MacBook Pro models would either stay the same or slightly increase in 2021. According to the estimate, Apple may only face a YoY decline of 1.4 percent in the PC market.

As a result, shipments from other well-known PC brands may significantly fall. Acer might see a decrease of 33.2 percent, while Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Lenovo might all see YoY declines of 9.2 percent, 14.7 percent, 18 percent, and 22.6 percent, respectively. The rumoured MacBook Pro models are anticipated to enter mass production by the fourth quarter of 2022 and will almost certainly use 5nm processors, which could imply that these laptops may include an updated version of the M2 Chip that powers the current generation of MacBook Pro.

Furthermore, according to the Digitimes report, Apple's suppliers may be taking similar actions by slowing down manufacturing of the original AirPods Pro TWS earphones in preparation for the new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will be available for purchase in India beginning on September 23 after being recently introduced at the "Far Out" event.