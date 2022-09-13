Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launch in India Very Close

With the BIS authorities in India having authorized Infinix's 180W charger, it appears that the Zero Ultra 5G will also be made available there.

Highlights

  • 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with rounded corners will be present.
  • There might not be a 3.5mm audio jack.
  • The cost could range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

Infinix

The Zero Ultra 5G could be Infinix's next high-profile smartphone. It is anticipated to have enticing features, including a 200MP camera and capability for 180W quick charging. A recent discovery raises the possibility that the device might potentially launch in India, even though it is anticipated to launch soon in Africa. According to the most recent tweet from tipper Paras Guglani, the Bureau of Indian Standards has certified an Infinix charger with a 180W capacity. The charger has the model number U1800XIA.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Specifications

Recall that Infinix introduced the 180W Thunder Charge system in July of this year. According to the manufacturer, the 180W charger can charge a 4,500mAh battery from 0% to 50% in under 4 minutes. As per the business, people will be able to purchase the charger later this year. There are numerous rumours claiming that the Zero Ultra 5G will be the first Infinix phone to include a 180W charger. Since the BIS authorities in India has certified Infinix's 180W charger, it appears that the Zero Ultra 5G will also be made available there. However, the Hong Kong-based business hasn't affirmed the existence of the Zero Ultra 5G.

It might have a hole-punch display and be available in two colours with the selfie camera built in. According to rumours, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G would have 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM when it launches as a mid-range flagship handset. Renders of the smartphone have also been posted online by a tipster ahead of an official launch, providing a look at the design.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Price

According to rumours, the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G would sport a 4,700mAh battery with 180W charging, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It might have a 32MP front camera for selfies and a 200MP main camera, a portrait lens, and an unidentified third camera on its back. There might not be a 3.5mm audio jack. It might cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 in India.

