Infinix Note 12 Pro Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Goes Official in India

On Thursday, MediaTek announced the Helio G99 SoC for the upcoming affordable 4G smartphones. Now, Infinix Note 12 Pro has been launched in India, powered by the same chip. The smartphone is in the affordable segment but comes with powerful specifications. There's a decent battery, great display and more. It will also run on Android 12 out of the box. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Infinix Note 12 Pro.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 Pro has launched in India with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch-sampling rate. As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, built on the 6nm process. The chip is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, an AI lens and a quad-LED flash. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. Users can expand the storage of the device by up to 2TB with the help of an external microSD card.

It is a 4G-only smartphone. Thus, if you are looking for a 5G smartphone, then this would not be the best bet for you. There's a 5000mAh battery inside the device with support for 33W fast charging. Now, let's take a look at the price and availability of the Infinix Note 12 Pro in India.

Infinix Note 12 Pro Price and Availability in India

Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 12 Pro in a single memory variant in India. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 16,999. It will be available in three colours - Volcanic Gray, Tuscany Blue, and Alpine White. The device will go on the first sale on September 1, 2022, via Flipkart.