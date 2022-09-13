Apple iPhone 14 Series Battery Replacement Costs More than iPhone 13 Series

Apple had just unveiled its eagerly awaited iPhone 14 series. We recently reported on the new iPhones' battery capacity, which showed a larger battery pack than the iPhone 13 series. But it looks that these new gadgets will also cost more to replace the battery than the iPhones from the previous generation.

For the uninitiated, the rest of the range witnessed a minor increase in battery packs aside from the iPhone 14 Pro Max model. However, a 9To5Mac article claims that the company's most recent iPhones would require more expensive battery replacements. The new battery for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max is reportedly going to cost roughly USD $99. In contrast, the replacement battery for the company's iPhone 13 series only cost $69 USD Dollars. In other words, despite the fact that the battery capacity of the two versions are largely comparable, the corporation has just increased the price by about 43%. The prices indicated above were for the US, while in the UK, a replacement battery for an iPhone 14 series costs roughly 105 pounds, up from 69 pounds for the prior model.

Keep in mind that these prices only apply to iPhone models that have a one-year warranty that has expired or that do not have AppleCare+ coverage. The battery in your new iPhone 14 series will probably last for a few years. So, a few years down the road, one might have to pay to replace the battery. However, for those who have purchased the plan, AppleCare+ will provide free, unlimited repair.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Comparison

The iPhone 14 appears to be nearly identical to the iPhone 13 at first glance, but it has a number of noteworthy improvements, such as a larger and brighter main camera sensor, safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, and a slightly more powerful version of Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 have very similar appearances. Both have glossy backs and are made of glass and aluminium. Similar to the previous edition, the front glass of the iPhone 14 sports a Ceramic Shield for increased durability. The camera module layout on the rear of the iPhone 13 changed from vertically stacked lenses to ones positioned diagonally. iPhone 14 continues in that vein. It retains the somewhat smaller notch from the iPhone 13's front instead of the Dynamic Island cutout found on the newer iPhone 14 Pro models.