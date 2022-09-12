How You Can buy iPhone 14 Under Rs 55,000 in India

The new iPhone 14's starting price in India is Rs 79,900, and Apple only just debuted the newest iPhone 14 series there. If you meet all the requirements, though, you can purchase it for a rather reasonable cost. The iPhone 14 may be purchased from India iStore for a total of Rs 53,900, which is the amount set by Apple's authorised store. Of course, the price of the new iPhone is not flat-discounted, but there are several bank and exchange deals that reduce the cost of the iPhone 14.

How to save money on the iPhone 14

The new iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs 79,900 on the India iStore, but there is also a Rs 5,000 cashback promotion available for HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. A further exchange incentive of Rs 3,000 is available as well. The final cost is Rs 71,900 as a result of all this. An effective price of Rs 53,900 is now available to iPhone 11 owners who want to purchase an iPhone 14. For an iPhone 11, the vendor is providing a discount of Rs 18,000. However, to receive a substantial discount, your device must be in good functioning order. On the website for India iStore, people may also look at exchange offers for other phones.

This is not at all surprising. On the exchange of your current smartphone, Apple's official online shop promises to give you a discount ranging from Rs 2,200 to Rs 58,730. On Apple's official website, you'll probably find a better deal if you're exchanging an iPhone. All you have to do is visit the official website, navigate to the iPhone 14 listing, and look up the trade-in value for your current phone under the Trade-in section.

Additionally, Amazon and Flipkart will be offering a Rs 5,000 bank cashback to customers. On both e-commerce platforms, the exchange offers are different. Given that they are both very comparable and have no significant differences, you can choose to get the iPhone 13 if you cannot afford the iPhone 14 at a lesser price. With a starting price of Rs 69,900, the iPhone 13 is offered in India. However, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale or the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you may purchase this iPhone at a significantly reduced cost. The start of both sale activities is expected in the upcoming days or weeks.