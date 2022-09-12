Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering users an opportunity to win iPad and Amazon gift vouchers. They can do that by simply creating their own customised playlist of a minimum of five songs on the Vi app. For the unaware, Vi partnered with Hungama to introduce the music platform inside the Vi mobile app.

So how do you win an iPad and Amazon gift vouchers here? Simple.

Vodafone Idea has said that users who listen more will win more. So, the basic criteria for eligibility is to create a playlist with a minimum of five songs, and then the users who will listen to the songs for the most time via the Vi Mobile app will win the awards. So if you are streaming music through other applications right now, switch over to the Vi mobile app and listen to music and podcasts there so that you can win awards from Vi.

The Amazon gift voucher worth Rs 1,000, along with the iPad, is in question here. Vodafone Idea said that the top 26 participants would get a chance to win an iPad and 25 Amazon vouchers after they answer a simple questionnaire. But this offer is only valid for a limited time, until September 16, 2022.

This is Vi's effort to incentivise users to stream music through its application and get more active users on the app on a daily. The company would be able to monetise the mobile app in several ways, including building more partnerships if it can get more active daily users.