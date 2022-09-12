Samsung Galaxy M04 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Website

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The Galaxy M04, a future Samsung smartphone, has been observed obtaining yet another certification before its official release on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

Highlights

  • There is no mention of 5GHz support for the Samsung Galaxy M04; it will only support the 2.4GHz band.
  • The device will be powered by the OneUI 4.0-based Android 12 OS.
  • A 2.3GHz base clock speed octa-core processor will be included in the future M series gadget.

Follow Us

Samsung

For a few months now, the Samsung Galaxy M04 has been in the news. The gadget was discovered on Geekbench back in July, and just a few weeks ago, it was discovered on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS. The new Galaxy smartphone is anticipated to be on sale soon, both internationally and in India. The upcoming Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy M04, has been noticed on the Wi-Fi Alliance website obtaining certification before the official debut, even though the company has not yet confirmed the launch date of the product. Let's examine the specifics.

Details About the Samsung Galaxy M04 Wi-Fi Alliance Listing

On the Wi-Fi Alliance website, the Samsung Galaxy M04 with the model number SM-M045F/DS has been identified. This is the identical model number that was discovered on the websites of Geekbench and BIS. The listing suggests that single-band Wi-Fi will be supported by the next Galaxy M series phone. There is no mention of 5 GHz support for the Samsung Galaxy M04; it will only support the 2.4 GHz band. Additionally, the gadget will be powered by the OneUI 4.0-based Android 12 OS. The following will be the Wi-Fi standard: Wireless b/g/n. The dual SIM version is indicated by the DS in the model number. The Wi-Fi Alliance website does not provide any other information besides the ones already given.

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy M04 will have 3GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listing, although we may anticipate other RAM and storage options for the same device. A 2.3 GHz base clock speed octa-core processor will be included in the future M series gadget. It's possible that this is the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 CPU. The same processor has been used in a number of smartphones, including the Realme C21, Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9C, Nokia G20, and others.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments