Samsung Galaxy M04 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Website

For a few months now, the Samsung Galaxy M04 has been in the news. The gadget was discovered on Geekbench back in July, and just a few weeks ago, it was discovered on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS. The new Galaxy smartphone is anticipated to be on sale soon, both internationally and in India. The upcoming Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy M04, has been noticed on the Wi-Fi Alliance website obtaining certification before the official debut, even though the company has not yet confirmed the launch date of the product. Let's examine the specifics.

Details About the Samsung Galaxy M04 Wi-Fi Alliance Listing

On the Wi-Fi Alliance website, the Samsung Galaxy M04 with the model number SM-M045F/DS has been identified. This is the identical model number that was discovered on the websites of Geekbench and BIS. The listing suggests that single-band Wi-Fi will be supported by the next Galaxy M series phone. There is no mention of 5 GHz support for the Samsung Galaxy M04; it will only support the 2.4 GHz band. Additionally, the gadget will be powered by the OneUI 4.0-based Android 12 OS. The following will be the Wi-Fi standard: Wireless b/g/n. The dual SIM version is indicated by the DS in the model number. The Wi-Fi Alliance website does not provide any other information besides the ones already given.

The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy M04 will have 3GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listing, although we may anticipate other RAM and storage options for the same device. A 2.3 GHz base clock speed octa-core processor will be included in the future M series gadget. It's possible that this is the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 CPU. The same processor has been used in a number of smartphones, including the Realme C21, Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9C, Nokia G20, and others.