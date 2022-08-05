OnePlus Nord CE Android 12 Update Rolling

The Android 12 OS upgrade for the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone has begun rolling out in India. The device was introduced in 2021 with Android 11. The upgrade weighs in at around 4GB, which is quite a bit. If users wish to avoid using up all of their mobile data, they are encouraged to download the update over Wi-Fi. The most recent OnePlus Nord CE update brings new aesthetic options to the Shelf, according to the changelog. New card designs, access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, and a new OnePlus Watch card with instant access to your health information will all be available to users.

In order to give customers a more customised appearance, the update also adds new sorts of line styles and colour schemes to the Canvas AoD area. Along with the capability for colour modification, new brushes and strokes will also be available. The Work Life Balance component has also seen various improvements from the company. A two-finger pinch motion will now be supported in the Gallery app to swap between layouts. Additionally, the Dark mode has three movable levels for OnePlus Nord CE users. Additionally, the update optimises desktop icons with better texturing. According to the company, it even improves AI system Booster to version 2.1 to assist the system's smooth operation even when the demand is heavy.

The most recent EB2101 11.C.04 firmware update is being distributed incrementally, so it will gradually reach all the devices. You can manually check for the update in the settings area if you haven't yet gotten the notification for it. Simply navigate to Settings, scroll down, and select Software Update. You can install any updates that have been sent to your device. Before downloading the update, make sure your OnePlus Nord CE has roughly 30 percent charged.