Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Key Details Out Now

Samsung is developing the Galaxy A23 5G mid-range smartphone. SlashLeaks, a leaks aggregator, just released new renders of the A23 5G. The photos and technical details of the device were also posted on Twitter by the tipper Sudhanshu Ambhore. The tweet has now been removed, though.

According to the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G renderings, it will come in black, white, blue, and orange hues. The phone has a quad-camera configuration on the back and a waterdrop notch display. According to reports, the item has dimensions of 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm and weighs about 200 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price And Specifications (Expected)

The 6.6-inch screen of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has a Full HD+ resolution. It will have a front-facing 8MP camera. A 50MP main camera with OIS capability, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP cameras for depth perception and macro photography make up the back camera configuration. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone will ship with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM. It features a microSD card slot for additional storage. With One UI 4.1 on top of Android 12 OS, the Galaxy A23 5G will function. A 5,000mAh battery will be included, and 25W rapid charging is supported. The cost of the device in Europe will be about 300 euros.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G won't take too long to launch, considering that practically everything about the gadget is revealed. The phone has lately been seen at the Bluetooth SIG certification and FCC. In addition, Geekbench has featured it. As a result, it is anticipated to premiere this month.