Darlings, Wedding Season, and More Films and Web Series Available on OTT This Week

This week, there are a lot of OTT releases planned, and we bring you news on them. This week, new talk show episodes, television programmes, and movies will be released on various platforms. The most popular OTT services in India, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Liv, continually provide customers with new material. For the Indian audience, this week promises to be jam-packed with brand-new movies and television programmes, as well as new episodes of currently airing series like Better Call Saul and discussion shows like Koffee with Karan. This week's top OTT releases include Lightyear, Wedding Season, Kaduva, and Darlings. In addition to these, numerous series and movies are available on various OTT platforms.

DARLINGS

A Netflix original movie called Darlings will debut there on August 5. Along with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt plays the lead. The central character in this Hindi comedy-drama is Badru, played by Alia Bhatt, and her strained relationship with Hamza (Vijay Varma). Badru and her mother (Shefali Shah) go to the police in search of Hamza when he vanishes.

WEDDING SEASON

Tom Dey's American rom-com Wedding Season, which stars Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, Rizwan Manji, and Veena Sood in key roles. An NRI girl who recently started a new job and is under pressure from her family to look at prospective grooms is the subject of the story. She strikes a deal to go on a date and establish a fake relationship.

KADUVA

Shaji Kailas is the director of this Malayalam vengeance drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Samyuktha Menon. The plot, which takes place in the 1990s, is around a disagreement between a senior police officer and a rubber farmer, how the police harass the farmer and the farmer's subsequent vengeance.

LIGHTYEAR

For all of us who grew up watching the Toy Story movies, this will be a significant lure. Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movies stars in Lightyear, and this time he has recruits and is about to embark on an interplanetary adventure. Chris Evans provides the voice of Buzz Lightyear.