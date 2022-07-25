List of Films Debuting This Week on OTT

Here is a list of the movies that will be available this week on OTT services like Sony Liv, ZEE5, Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others. Find out which of these should be on your weekend OTT watchlist by reading on.

OTT

777 Charlie

The critically acclaimed box office smash is one of the Kannada film industry's major successes this year. A man and his dog are the focus of the Rakshit Shetty film. The movie will start streaming on Voot select on this month's 29th.

Rocketry

A biographical drama in the Tamil language called Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. R Madhavan plays the title character in the movie. On the 26th of this month, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video. This movie has been rated supremely well on the IMDB platform, meaning it could be worth your time.

Good luck Jerry

The Hindi version of Nayanthara's CoCo kokila stars Janhvi Kapoor. On the 29th of July, you will see the release of this movie on Disney+ Hotstar.

19(1) (a)

A Malayalam movie titled 19(1) (a) stars Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles. It is advertised as an investigative suspense novel. The movie will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on July 29.

