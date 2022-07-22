Amazon Prime Video Adds JugJugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Ali Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is going to be added to Amazon Prime Video soon. Amazon-owned OTT (over-the-top) platform is accessible by those who have an Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon has made this movie a part of its Prime Day 2022 line-up. The film was added to the OTT platform on July 22, 2022 i.e., today. It will be available to the Prime Members across 240 countries.

The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions and also includes some big names, including Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Manish Paul and YouTuber turned film actor now – Prajakta Koli is also in the film as an important character.

The Prime Day 2022 line-up also includes some other Amazon Original series and blockbuster movies across the globe. The film had already grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide by July 3, 2022. It is still playing in some of the multiplexes and movie halls and adding to the collection of the production house.

JugJugg Jeeyo OTT Release Date

If you want to watch JugJugg Jeeyo on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video, you can do that starting today. If you don’t have Amazon Prime subscription, you can purchase it by logging into your Amazon account via mobile or computer/desktop.

Amazon Prime Cost in India

The year-long Amazon Prime subscription will cost Rs 1,499 right now. You can also go for the monthly and the quarterly plans for Rs 179 and Rs 459, respectively. Amazon is currently running a Youth offer where it gives a cashback to the user if he/she is purchasing the Amazona Prime subscription and is aged between 18-24 years.

A 50% cashback is given to the customers who are eligible for the Youth offer of Amazon. For the yearly plan, the cashback would amount to Rs 750; for the monthly plan, the cashback would amount to Rs 90; and for the quarterly plan, the cashback would amount to Rs 230.