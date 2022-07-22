Muvi Rated as Top OTT Platform in G2 Grid for Customer Satisfaction Ratings

Muvi, a globally renowned audio/video streaming platform for enterprises to launch their own OTT platforms, has been recognised as the leading player in the G2 Grid for Customer Satisfaction Ratings. The G2 Review Platform is a leading provider of business software and services reviews. G2 leverages community data and user reviews to rate the vendors and their products listed on its website. The data is available to G2 internally, and the platform also pulls in external reviews from external review sites and social media networks to offer an even more comprehensive view of the reality.

The G2 Satisfaction Score is calculated through the platform’s proprietary algorithm, which factors in user satisfaction ratings from user data while considering factors such as how recently was the review posted.

Apart from being recognised as the player with the highest customer satisfaction rating, Muvi has been named a leader in G2 Grid for OTT platforms. It is also the highest-rated OTT platform software in its category. The platform is featured in both the G2 Grid report for the video hosting category and the live streaming category.

Anshuman Das, Founder and CEO of Muvi, said that they are thrilled about the recognition from the reviews posted on the website of G2.

“At Muvi, we will continue to remain focused on delivering some leading-edge SaaS-based products to help our customers further drive their business goals,” Das added.