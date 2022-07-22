Airtel to Add Several Billion Dollars through Digital Services in Coming Years: Mittal

Mr Sunil Bharti Mittal, the chairman of Bharti Enterprises, recently said that Airtel would be at the forefront of bringing 5G to India. The spectrum auction for 5G airwaves is just around the corner, and the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) is already holding mock auctions for the same on Friday and Saturday.

Bharti Airtel has announced its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 12, 2022, at 11 AM. Ahead of the AGM, Sunil Bharti Mittal said that in the next few years, Airtel will add several billion dollars to its revenues through digital services while maintaining an asset-light approach, reports PTI.

The Indian government will be offering spectrum worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore in the upcoming auction. A total of 72 GHz of spectrum will be up for grabs by the telcos, and the auction is scheduled to begin on July 26.

Airtel Says Mobile Network Completely 5G Ready

Many a time, Airtel and its officials have said that the company’s networks are completely 5G ready. The telco has been able to prove a ton of use-cases over its 5G network with the help of the trial spectrum provided by the DoT.

Whether Airtel will be the first operator to launch 5G in India is something that remains to be seen. All the private telcos have prepared for the 5G rollout and must have their own unique strategies to win over the market through the next-generation connectivity technology. For now, the eyes of the telecom enthusiasts and the industry would remain on the upcoming 5G spectrum auction.

Adani Group would be participating as well. But there’s no threat of a heavy bidding fight between the private companies for spectrum. Only Airtel and Jio are going to bid heavily, and since there’s plenty of spectrum, both companies should get plenty of it at the base price itself.

During the AGM, Airtel will also seek the approval of the shareholders for paying out dividends.