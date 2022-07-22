WhatsApp Might Allow Users to Hide Online Status from Contacts Soon

A recent report claims that Android WhatsApp users may soon get the option to hide their online status. According to reports, the functionality is still being worked on and cannot yet be made available to beta testers. About a month ago, it was reported that iOS users might hide their online status. This week, a Meta-owned platform made the formal announcement that it is launching a new feature that would allow all users to move their full chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. let's find out more about the brand-new WhatsApp feature.

More information about the new WhatsApp feature

The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.16.12, according to a report by WABetaInfo, displayed a new privacy setting. According to the report, you may get the option to conceal your online presence by navigating to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last seen. You have the choice to conceal your online presence here. Since users can only decide between letting everyone know you are online or only letting a specific group of users know, the feature is listed under the Last Seen option.

The functionality is still being developed, as was already indicated, and has not yet been made available to beta testers. When the feature will be available to Android WhatsApp users is unclear. Earlier this month, it was observed that the same feature was being tried for WhatsApp users on iOS.

Not only that this week, WhatsApp also made it possible for users to move their full communication history from Android to iOS and vice versa. The capability was added to the messaging app in a beta update after first being made accessible to beta testers for testing.

Through its website's FAQ page, WhatsApp also described how to transfer the chat history. Unfortunately, WhatsApp call history transfer is not supported by the new feature. The function was first introduced by WhatsApp at the Galaxy Unpacked presentation.