Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Available at Attractive Price

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is available at a very affordable price during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. For the Prime customers, Amazon is offering a Prime Day sale one day early. The Fire TV Stick’s price has come down from Rs 4,499 to Rs 2,999 during this sale. This is an amazing opportunity for consumers who were thinking of getting the Fire TV Stick 4K for their home. It is available at a discount of Rs 1,500, which is massive. If you want to understand what this particular product can do for you, read ahead.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Specifications

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K enables users to convert their normal TVs into Smart TVs. With the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, you can enjoy watching OTT (over-the-top) content directly on your TV. The product comes with its own UI (user interface) to help customers in finding their favourite content as fast as possible.

It comes with support for 4K resolution content along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio for a better viewing experience. But if your TV can’t support 4K resolution, then you won’t get 4K content experience.

The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with a remote integrated with an Alexa button enabling voice commands. Just press the Alexa button, and you can search for your favourite OTT platforms, play music, any TV show or movie and more. The product has 8GB of inbuilt storage and is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0.

It can connect with dual-band Wi-Fi networks which makes it suitable to be paired with high-speed fixed-broadband connections in the country.

The convenience of the Fire TV Stick 4K is that consumers can plug it whenever they want to play content and take it out and put it in their travel bag if they are going somewhere. The true experience of the Fire TV Stick 4K can only be taken when you purchase the product.