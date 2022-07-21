Hisense Launches New Line of 4K Smart TVs With Initial Price of Rs 29,990

The Hisense A6H Series 4K Google TV, a new smart TV from Hisense, will debut in India. With a few exclusive deals, the TV will be launched during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Four distinct screen sizes—43, 50, 55, and 75 inches—will be offered for the Hisense TV. The new TV will also have a guarantee that lasts up to three years.

The Hisense A6H Series 4K Google TV supports Google TV, as you might have guessed from the name. Using what you see, it can select material. It also has a feature called a watchlist that enables you to add your preferred TV shows and movies to a single list even from a mobile device. Additionally, Apple AirPlay and Apple Home Kit are supported by the TV.

Hisense 4K Google TV specifications

Far Field Voice Control, an exclusive feature of the Hisense television, enables users to control the TV using voice commands without the use of a remote. Additionally, the TV offers a few capabilities for all of the gamers out there. For example, it has features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to minimise the effects of screen tearing. Additionally, it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The Hisense TV has a feature called Remote Finder that, as the name implies, saves you the hassle of having to seek all over the home for the remote control.

Hisense 4K Google TV price and availability

As previously reported, there will be four different screen sizes for the Hisense A6H Series 4K Google TV. The entry-level 43-inch display model will be available for purchase for Rs 29,990. It will also have screen sizes of 50 inches, 55 inches, and 75 inches, but it is not yet clear what those would cost. The Smart TV will be made available for purchase through Amazon on July 23 during the Prime Day sale. Hisense will provide an additional two years of warranty in addition to the regular one-year guarantee as part of the initial launch.