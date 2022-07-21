iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Scheduled for August 2

The iQoo 9T will go on sale in India on August 2, according to a listing on Amazon. However, the company must formally disclose the smartphone's launch date as well as other information, like its cost and availability. The launch date for the iQoo 9T was earlier predicted to be July 28. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will undoubtedly power the iQoo 9T 5G, which might be a rebranded version of the iQoo 10 that made its debut in China earlier this week.

iQoo 9T 5G specifications and features

To remember, the upcoming phone's e-commerce listing suggests a look influenced by BMW Motorsport. The brand's three colour stripes, which have an off-centre placement, flow down the white back panel in a style evocative of BMW Motorsport. The power button on the iQOO 7 Legend and iQOO 9 Pro is blue in colour. On the back, a triple camera setup with 40x digital zoom is also visible. The Vivo V1+ imaging chip will also be included in the gadget. On the camera island, the words "f/1.88 2.2 ASPH" are printed.

Not only that, the iQOO 9T 5G would be the fourth model in the iQoo 9 series, which at the time of its launch in February this year includes the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE variations. 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are the two RAM and storage configurations that are predicted. The gadget may also be capable of 120W quick charging.