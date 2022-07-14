Amazon Has Confirmed the iQOO 9T 5G India Launch

The iQOO 9T 5G India launch is scheduled to happen soon. Amazon India has been teasing the arrival of the new iQOO 9 series phone in the nation, despite the fact that iQOO has yet to reveal the precise date of its launch. A design inspired by BMW Motorsport is suggested by the e-commerce listing for the future phone. According to the microsite, the iQOO 9T 5G would include Vivo's V1+ imaging technology and a triple-back camera set. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC is anticipated to power it. Let’s examine the smartphone’s features and specifications.

iQOO 9T 5G specifications and features

To tease the iQoo 9T 5G launch in India, Amazon has set up a special landing page on their website. The precise launch date and time of the phone are not stated in the listing, though. Three colour stripes representing the brand run off-centre down the white back panel in a design that is reminiscent of BMW Motorsport. Like the iQOO 9 Pro and iQoo 7 Legend, the power button is displayed in a blue hue. Additionally, a triple camera arrangement with 40x digital zoom is seen on the back. The device will also have Vivo's V1+ imaging chip. The words "f/1.88 2.2 ASPH" are printed on the camera island. The iQOO 10 series, which will officially launch in China on July 19, has a similar appearance and set of features to those teased.

The iQOO 9T 5G would be the fourth model in the iQoo 9 series, which included the basic iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, and iQOO 9 SE variants when it was introduced in February of this year. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset is anticipated to power the new competitor, which may also include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Two RAM and storage combinations are anticipated: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Additionally, the device might be capable of 120W fast charging.