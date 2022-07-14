iPhone 15 Top Model Might Come With a Periscope Lens

Apple is believed to upgrade the iPhone's optical zoom capabilities by adding a long-awaited periscope camera lens. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the periscope lens will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023. The analyst said that the smartphone would have a 5x–6x optical zoom. The telephoto lens on the iPhone 13 Pro models currently offers 15x digital zoom in addition to 3x optical zoom. According to earlier reports, the iPhone 15 Pro will have a periscope camera with a 5x optical zoom. Additionally, it was said that the iPhone 14 models would feature better back cameras.

A description of the recent development

According to Kuo's knowledge, the periscope lens will only be available on the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro Max next year. The leak also asserts that the rumoured iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would include the Periscope lens in 2024. According to reports, the periscope's primary features for the rumoured iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models could include a 1/3-inch 12-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.8 aperture lens and sensor-shift capability and a 5–6x optical zoom. The iPhone 14 models would feature better back cameras than the iPhone 13 models.

The new information partially confirms a prior rumour that the iPhone 15 Pro would be equipped with a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom in 2023. Later, a different source asserted that all iPhone 15 series handsets would come equipped with periscope lenses in 2023. They had been anticipated to start production in 2023.

In contrast, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers 100x "Space Zoom" in addition to 10x optical zoom. It appears that Apple is pursuing a plan to widen the gap between its Pro and non-Pro devices. Along with providing details on periscope lenses, Kuo also provided a list of the companies that will profit from the adoption of periscope lenses by the iPhone. These companies include Lante Optics, LG Innotek, Cowell, Jahwa, and Largan.