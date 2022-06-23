Poco F4 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Supports 10 5G Bands

Poco has just unveiled the Poco F4 5G for the Indian market. This smartphone is meant to give tough competition in the mid-range segment to companies such as OnePlus, Realme, Vivo and more. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is arguably the most balanced Qualcomm chipset launched to date. The device has top-of-the-line specifications; let’s find out all of them.

Poco F4 5G Specifications in India

The Poco F4 5G has been launched in India with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch-sampling rate. The device can support a maximum brightness of 1300nits and also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will run on MIUI 13 out of the box and packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 67W fast-charging. There’s new LiquidCool Technology 2.1 and UFS 3.1 storage for maximising the performance. The device comes with support for 10 5G bands, which is decent.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 20MP front sensor available as well.

Poco F4 5G Price in India

The Poco F4 5G has been launched in India in three different memory variants. The base variant comes with 6GB+128GB for Rs 27,999, followed by the two other variants with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 25,999 and Rs 29,999.

But under the introductory offer, all the three variants will be available at a discount of Rs 4,000 making their prices – Rs 23,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs 25,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 29,999 (12GB+256GB). There is also an SBI Card offer which will give users an instant discount of Rs 3,000.

The device will go on the first sale on June 27, 2022, and will be available on Flipkart in Nebula Green and Night Black colours.

If you purchase the device on the first day, then you will get YouTube Premium free for two months and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription free for one year.